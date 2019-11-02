Items needed

•Fresh or compressed tamarind

•Sugar syrup or honey

• Water

• Ice

Instructions

•Wash the tamarind fruit with water to get rid of all the dirt.

•Now remove all the seeds from the tamarind pod and keep it ready for boiling.

•Pour about two glasses of water and let it boil.

•Then add the tamarind fruit in the bowl of boiling water and let it cook on a low flame.

•After about 5-10 minutes, check if the tamarind fruit has soaked and cooked.

•If it has, then the water will turn into a thick, dark brown liquid.

•Use a blender and grind all the boiled content.

•After grinding, use a drainer and drain the boiled content in another bowl leaving behind the waste particles and let it cool.

•Meanwhile, either make a sugar syrup by boiling a tablespoon of sugar in a glass of water and let it boil or use honey instead.

•After the boiled content (tamarind pulp) has cooled down, add the sugar syrup (cooled) or honey as per your taste.

•Now crush some ice in a blender and add it to the mixture of tamarind pulp and sugar syrup or honey and serve.