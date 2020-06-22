National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has commenced talks with the Borno State government to bring back indigenes of the state from neighbouring countries.

Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, Basheer Garba Mohammed stated this in an interview with journalists shortly after a meeting with a delegation of Borno State led by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Commission’s office in Abuja.

Mohammed said in collaboration with development partners like United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) it was working towards creating a lasting solution to the returning refugees of Borno State and any other state in Nigeria.

“The Commission will do everything possible to bring back the indigenes of Borno State from our neighbouring countries in accordance with international humanitarian law. As we seek we have put everything in place for an easy reintegration and rehabilitation back to safer communities for them.

“Nigeria has the second largest number of displaced persons in Africa, and Borno State with a figure of 1.8 million displaced persons is the biggest in the country. Therefore, this means a lot to the government to bring back home the concerned persons to a life of dignity and prosperity,” Mohammed said.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was deeply concerned about the general well being of all persons of concern in Nigeria and neighbouring countries, and had directed that every Nigerian refugee should be returned home.

“We at the commission are taking this directive seriously and have gone far in this regard, as we have already secured 50 hectares of land in about seven states where we intend to build 500 household for resettlement, fully equipped with facilities and livelihood support schemes linked to clean water and health infrastructures.

“This is part of our focal project this year. The resettlement city, which is geared towards moving away from being just food providers to the refugees and displaced persons to finding sustainable solutions to their problems by transiting them into full and dignified settlements,” he said.

On his part, Governor Zulum lauded the commission saying it was a positive positive and beneficial move as the refuges themselves want nothing more than to come back to Nigeria as there is no place like home for them.