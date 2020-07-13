The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) is set to distribute another set of food items, clothes, academic materials, agricultural facilities and palliatives in 11 more states.

A statement by Sadiq Abdullateef listed the states as Kwara, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Cross Rivers, Sokoto, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Plateau states.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Commissioner of he agency, Basheer Garba Mohammed, shortly before the departure of the officials to the respective states, head of IDPs at the commission, Hajiya Fatima Mamman Daura said, in line with its mandate of ensuring continuous welfare for Persons of Concern (POCs), the commission was set for another disbursement of food items, clothes and palliatives to 11 states.

She said the commission was totally concerned about the plight of displaced persons in the country, especially during the rainy season and pledged to continue to provide necessary facilities and amenities for the POCs to ensure a safer and better living.

Head of refugees at the commission, Dahiru Bagiwa said since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Mohammed had embarked on the task of making life better for POCs.

“With the President’s blessing and support as well as the guidance of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, the commission will build the first NCFRMI Resettlement City Development Project in several states and aim to relocate our countries 2.4 million displaced persons.

This does not mean the commission will stop its emergency and protection based interventions afterwards.

By definition of our mandate, we will continue to support the POCs in providing care and maintenance services as well as special interventions as the needs arise,” he said.