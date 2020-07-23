National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), under the leadership of a federal commissioner, Basheer Mohammed, has distributed items in Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

Mohammed disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, yesterday, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the items distributed include food items, clothes, educational pack, water sanitation items, shelter materials, agricultural inputs and palliatives.

The beneficiaries include over 3,000 Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Etung and Ogoja camps in Cross Rivers State; over 2,000 IDPs also benefitted from Oron camp in Akwa Ibom State and over 1,000 displaced persons from Yenagoa camps in Bayelsa State.

The commissioner, who was represented by an IDPs dept official, Obianuju Igboko, in Cross Rivers, said the commission would continue to provide necessary amenities for a better living condition of displaced persons, especially during the rain season.