From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has partnered with the Embassy of Netherlands to resolve issues of illegal migration.

The Honourable Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed (Lado), while receiving, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherland, His Excellency, Harry Van Dijk, said the Commission has increased advocacy for sensitization of migrants against illegal migration.

He said in a statement: ‘As the agency leading in all aspects of the Federal Governments migration coordination our goal has been to steadfastly advocate for safe and orderly migration that will ensure more lives saved and not lost.

This year we have streamlined resources to primarily focus on the protection of Persons of Concern – this includes migrants – and we have ramped up sensitization of Nigerians that will promote regular migration within the country.

‘To this end and by the middle of this year we intend to launch the Resettlement City Rehabilitation & Reintegration Project in 4 states across the country (Borno, Kano, Katsina and Edo states).

‘Intentionally, the Edo State facility was selected for use as a transitional migrant Centre for rehabilitation and reintegration of migrants who have returned from abroad and need support before going back to their former homes.

‘We are very excited about this plan and the opportunity to provide the necessary protection and sensitisation for this group of citizens. Never before has there been a centre of such support in Nigeria.

‘We have listened to the numerous calls from migrants and believe that this is one way for the Commission to promote safe return and reintegration of migrants that is free of stigma, especially for those who have returned from gruesome experiences.

‘I am pleased to hear of plans for the upcoming Nigeria-Netherlands Strategic Dialogue on Migration and Consular Affairs and I look forward to progressive partnerships designed in line with our streamlined focus as a nation, the Commissioner concluded.

‘For the last year the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted our movement and inevitably this has delayed us from meeting each other in person. Nonetheless, I am delighted that today we have the opportunity to meet and resume discussions that will benefit our migratory landscape in Nigeria as well as our relations with the Kingdom of the Netherlands.’

Responding, Amb Harry Van Dijk stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted their movement and inevitably that has delayed the meeting but he is delighted that they have resumed discussions that will benefit the migratory landscape in Nigeria as well as relations with the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

‘We are happy to be here and we will do everything to support the Commission in every way possible as we hope to boost bilateral dialogue on migration and investment and trade,’ he said.