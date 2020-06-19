Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMIDP), has donated seedling, pesticides and insecticides to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), ravaged by the lingering insecurity in Bauchi State.

National Commissioner, Basheer Garba Mohammed, who stated this yesterday, noted that the plights of the people remain top priority of government, and lamented that the conditions they found themselves were not their making but activities of insurgents and violent clashes.

Mohammed said: “The purpose of procuring these agricultural tools, seedling, pesticides and insecticides as relief materials for you is in order that you may be able to increase your agricultural output and boost your capacity for food production, thereby being able to feed yourself and your immediate community. It is also expected that sales from the yield will earn you some income to take care of some of your essential needs.

“Our Commission is deeply touched with the circumstance and conditions you find yourself which is not your own making but as a result of activities of bandits, insurgents and violent clashes which brought about the disruption of life’s and properties.”

He assured the people of government’s determination to address the problem of insurgency in no distant time and promised to always meet them at the point of their needs.

“The Federal Government, state and other stakeholders are continuously working towards finding a lasting solution to the problems that brought about this displacement and disruption of life.

“Also, we at the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Person will not relent in our effort at bringing succour to the plight of all the IDPs and other PoCs wherever they may be in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Secretary to Bauchi State Government, Shehu Sabiu Ningi disclosed that the State has the highest number of IDPs in the country.

Represented by the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation Kabiru Yusuf Kobi, he urged the Commission to continue assisting IDPs with durable solutions for self sustenance.

A beneficiary, Haruna Ibrahim said the items donated would help him expand his farm in the current farming season.