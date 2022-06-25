By Zika Bobby

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has launched a library for IDPs in Waru, Abuja for the purpose of educating Persons of Concerns and giving them a high sense of belonging.

According to the Federal Commissioner, Ms Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim the Project Educate All’, has been conceived in line with the commission’s work plan to address the growing challenge and learning needs of displaced persons as well as to ensure accelerated learning in emergency setting in line with global practices.

She applauded the resilience of the IDPs, teachers, Head Master, IDP leaders, Parents of the pupils, adding that “it is our jobs to ensure that these children become the best version of themselves.”

She thanked President Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq for their support for strengthening humanitarian policies and interventionist response programmes and projects, in the particular interest of all persons of concern and the nation at large.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator Frank Ibezim, said all children, regardless of their background, situation and ability should have access to quality education.