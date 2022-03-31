From Fred Itua, Abuja

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has said it is partnering with civil society groups, non-governmental organisations, media and faith-based organisations in bringing development to the grassroots.

Giving more insights into the partnership, Guild of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Equity, Justice in Nigeria (GOCMEJ) President, Omoba Aigbegbele, said migration governance in Nigeria had been improving since the expansion of NCFRMI mandate through a presidential directive to include coordination of all migration- related matters in the country as well as the resettlement and orientation of IDPs in the country.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“NCFRMI in making tremendous improvement by reviewing the migration policy first launched in 2015 along with its 2019-2023 plan of action. As the commission has recorded several performance indices in terms of government intervention and programmes aimed at providing IDPs, refugees and migrants with durable solutions consisting of the best tools to enable the IDPs and concerned persons become self-reliant and useful to their communities and the overall development of the country.”

Aigbegbele applauded NCFRMI for deepening fiscal transparency and accountability in all activities of the commission and for advocating for a paradigm shift to a truly localised community to community approach/person to person in building capacities for the implementation of humanitarian and development assistance across the country.