From Fred Itua, Abuja

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has revealed that it is partnering with civil society groups, non-governmental organisations, media and faith-based organisations, in bringing development to the grassroots.

Giving more insights into the partnership, Guild of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Equity, Justice in Nigeria, (GOCMEJ) President, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, posited that migration governance in Nigeria has been improving since the expansion of NCFRMI mandate through a presidential directive to include coordination of all migration- related matters in the country as well as the resettlement and orientation of IDPs in the country.

Aigbegbele said: “NCFRMI in making tremendous improvement by reviewing the migration policy first launched in 2015 along with its 2019-2023 plan of action. As the commission has recorded several performance indices in terms of government intervention and programmes aimed at providing IDPs, Refugees and Migrants with durable solutions consisting of the best tools to enable the IDPs and Concerned Persons become self-reliant and useful to their communities and the overall development of the country.”

Speaking further, Aigbegbele applauded NCFRMI for deepening fiscal transparency and accountability in all activities of the commission and for advocating for a paradym shift to a truly localised community to community approach/person to person in building capacities for the implementation of humanitarian and development assistance across the country.

“The NCFRMI in terms of partnership has assiduously worked and functioned with major stakeholders in providing training and life skills to Persons of Concern across the nation, such as Projects Skill-Up, Reliance as well as GoDigital, partnering with I. Create, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in a pragmatic approach by initiating the GoDigital programme in training at about 50,000 Persons of Concern in Abuja-FCT, in empowering them with information communication technology (ICT), capacity building to hone their skills in ICT.

“The Project Skill-Up programme is geared towards training the persons in shoe-making, welding, tailoring, catering, tilling, videography, graphics, website design, carpentry, hairdressing and barbering with starter kits given to each participant spread across the country to empower them with the ability to develop their creative energies and become self-reliant.

“Presently, the management of NCFRMI, in spite of the daunting challenges confronted on daily basis in changing the narrative, shifting the goal post in a new way of doing things by encouraging and advocating for the IDPs not to remain in camps while they enjoy mundane things, but sustainable and durable solutions aimed at teaching them skills that would eventually enable them to cater for themselves and their dependants.”

“The project Zero Hunger Initiative spearheaded by the present management, is aimed at bringing immediate relief to vulnerable Persons of Concern and their families facing food insecurity, incorporating a whole societal approach to providing assistance and support to Persons of Concern.

“The program is also designed and developed to streamline and enhance accessibility, distribution and availability of mainly food and non-food items, thereby eliminating waste and duplication of efforts, which pilot phase has already commenced with DEPOWA, Nigerian Army, etc. while it has also launched and piloted this initiative in Abuja, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Wase in Plateau, Ikorodu in Lagos and Borno State respectively.

“This same initiative has been endorsed by the African Union (AU) and domiciled in its yearly calendar, thereby endorsing the theme and actions of the Commission by advancing the cause with its (each-one-feed-one initiative) and adopted ‘2022, as the year of Nutrition’, strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent.

“The NCFRMI has embarked upon a massive media campaign, sensitization and awareness blitz in order to prevent and reduce the risk of statelessness among the displaced population. It has also partnered the National Identity Management Agency (NITDA) and the National Population Agency in capturing and profiling of Persons of concern in order to provide them with identification that will allow them access necessary services such as health, financial services and a whole lot of other incentives.

“Nevertheless, project Reliance has been very effective and has conducted assessments on food/ non-food items distribution, reducing the suffering of migrants and displaced persons. It is a comprehensive empowerment programme initiated by Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, geared towards making refugees, migrants and displaced persons sustainably reliant by helping them with start-up capitals and starter packs in various trades and businesses of their choice, partnering with CBN to re-launch and capture more Persons of Concern, encompassing states like Kebbi, Lagos, Ebonyi, Imo, Enugu, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Cross Rivers, Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Bauchi and Rivers state.

“The NCFRMI is also collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on health grounds to roll-out Covid-19 vaccines to all persons concerned,” he added.