Anambra State government has urged Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to resign his membership of the upper legislative chamber or go to court as he had reportedly threatened if the authorities failed to provide full information on how they allegedly caused the state to lose almost N8billion as discounts by accessing funds from the N25billion promissory notes which the Federal Government used to reimburse the state in tranches for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of federal roads in the state over the years.

In a statement, Anambra government said the state has attained governance heights too sophisticated for certain politicians to understand.

The statement reads: “The Anambra State government is advising the senator to proceed to court immediately against it because no such amount or anything near it was lost in order to get discounts on the tranches of payment to the state government through promissory notes of the Federal Government.

“It is awful to see a national legislator manufacture figures, driven solely by an ambition to become, by all means, the next Anambra State governor. Acts like this diminish the peddler, and proceeding to court with manufactured figures will bring such a person further to odium and public ridicule.

“If Senator Ubah fails to go court with his fanciful figures and ideas, he has to resign from the Senate.The legislature, especially the Senate, is for thoughtful men and women who have prepared themselves for public service in the finest tradition. If he refuses to resign honourably, the people of the Anambra South senatorial zone know what to do.

“Ubah has been making all manner of claims about the Federal Government’s reimbursement of the over N43 billion owed the people and government of Anambra State for almost two decades not so much out of limited knowledge of finance issues as out of a strong desire to be in public view.”