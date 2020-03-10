A lawyer, Orji Uchenna Orji, has urged critics of South-East governors for failing to establish a regional security outfit to exercise restraint assuring that the governors were working on an outfit for the zone.

He also called on stakeholders in the zone to support the governors as they were doing their best to keep their states secured.

“The South East is doing the same thing but is following tighter security measures that will not require public exposure as a technical team is already doing great at the board room. Some of us reason that way, either because of distance or sentiments. The easiest contribution to make in governance is criticism, but the rarest contribution is positive leadership,” Orji said.

“We need to encourage our leaders by recognising the fact that the South East has the lowest insecurity profile among the six geopolitical zones and that is evidence of God’s grace upon their leadership. This belief in the efficacy of Amotekun and the conclusion that it is region governance-based is making me believe that some of us don’t want to see anything good about the Igbo leaders and this is worrisome, and honestly the worst way of life as a people,” he said.

Orji urged the people to stop the debate over what to name for the security outfit in the South East, but rather worry over the purpose it will serve.