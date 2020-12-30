From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has asked the conference of ethnic nationalities to enforce its alleged threat of not recognizing the 1999 constitution after 90 days.

It suggested that the eminent leaders should set June 12, 2021 as the date for plebiscite for adoption of Regional Constitutions by the constituent indigenous ethnic nationalities.

By implication, it added that action plan and mobilization for drafting of the Regional Constitutions should begin immediately.

Eminent leaders of the Middle-Belt, South West, South East and South South indgineous ethnic nationalities had recently, reportedly issue notice to the Federal Government on the dissolution of the country’s constitution.

Reacting to the development, ADF said it was the best thing that would happen to Nigeria because according to the Igbo group, the country’s problem was foundational in nature, and can only be resolved by addressing bravely the great foundational deficiencies in the extremely flawed 1999 constitution.

A statement by ADF President, Prof Uzodinma Nwala and Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, said the journey these leaders had elected to embark on was noble, exemplary, and demanded boldness, unwavering courage and dogged determination, perseverance and self-sacrifice.

ADF claimed northern states were the first to repudiate and discard the 1999 Constitution, through the adoption and implementation of Sharia law as state law in fragrant violation of the so-called Federal Constitution. This, they have done to the detriment and agony of non-Muslims in the North East and North West Zones, and shear contempt of the secularity provisions of the constitution.