Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has requested the United Nations (UN) assistance, including other development partners in solving challenges in the region.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mustapha Cisse Lo, made the call in Liberia during a courtesy visit by members of the ECOWAS Parliament to the United Nations Diplomatic Corps in Liberia.

Cisse Lo noted the significant role the ECOWAS Parliament has played overtime in ensuring peace and stability within the region.

He said the Parlaiment was strongly engaged in all areas that had to do with the wellbeing of Africans, begining with the supervision of various elections of the 15 countries of West Africa.

“The ECOWAS Parliament has done so much to solve current problems faced in West Africa. What I am asking of our partners is a support that will enable parliamentarians carry out their task successfully.

“We have competent Parliamentarians with great qualities who are capable, ready to work with the aim of making impact across the region and also defend the people of the community.

“ºThe support from the international community will help us, therefore, in ensuring that the various problems we face in the region are solved,” he said.

Cisse Lo further appealed to the UN to assist the region in order to realise its lofty dream.

“We invite you people with our humble mind to bring your support to ECOWAS states. We need your help so that we can realise our dream and actualise our goals in West Africa, and also to make West Africa to be a land of development.”