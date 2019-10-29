Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) is mobilising other political and socio-cultural leaders in the region for a two-day leadership retreat in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, in November, to chart a new course for Ndigbo.

Organised in collaboration with Nzuko Ummuna, an Igbo Think Tank of committed professionals at home and the Diaspora, the “Igboezue leadership retreat” is expected to attract National Assembly members; members of the state Houses of Assembly, former top public officeholders; the Igbo intelligentsia and captains of industry.

A statement by the Secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee, Collins Ugwu, said Governor Umahi as the host, will roll out Ebonyi’s hospitality to welcome his brother governors to the epoch retreat.

The statement indicated that the governors had all individually been engaged and they endorsed the programme as timely and, one that should be supported to produce enduring outcomes.

It also said that former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Enwo Gary-Igariwey who is chairman of the main organising committee, will next week fully unveil the concept of the retreat.

However, the statement quoted Igariwey to have “revealed that aside all the governors and all federal legislators of Alaigbo expected, other critical stakeholders of the entire Igbo collectives are upbeat about the prospects of this gathering, because they are being reached methodically and comprehensively.”

Meanwhile, the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), a major Igbo grassroots umbrella and advocate of regional development through economic integration, has queued behind the noble idea, calling for all hands to be on deck to give it the success it deserved.

ASETU in its emphatic goodwill message to Nzuko Umunna, stated that the synergy being pioneered by the retreat organisers was in tandem with their declared philosophy to accelerate the development of South East region with a purpose-driven, think-home investment initiative otherwise called Aku ruo ulo.