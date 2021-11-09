From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM), has raised alarm over what it called a clandestine plot against the people of the Niger Delta region by those pushing for the scrapping or merger of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The National Coordinator of NRDM, Mr Preye Miebi, in a statement titled “Clandestine Plot against NDDC Must Fail” noted that any conspiracy against the people of the Niger Delta region, who are yearning for socio-economic development, is bound to fail.

According to Miebi, there are covert moves by some enemies of the Niger Delta region working to further impoverish the people by suggesting the scrapping of the NDDC or for it to merge with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The group fingered serving Ministers from the Niger Delta region and some federal lawmakers also from the region as being behind the plot for reasons that serve their very nefarious and self-seeking greed

He recalled the agitations of the people of Niger Delta which made some agitators pay the supreme price stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari should reject any suggestion about scrapping or merging NDDC with the Ministry of Niger Delta adding that those pushing such plan want to create a wedge between the Presidency and the people of the Niger Delta region while triggering a climate of instability in the region.

While calling on President Buhari to accelerate the process to inaugurate the Board of the commission, Miebi implored the people of the region to remain calm and ignore deliberate plans to set the region on fire through provocative statements.

The statement read in part:

‘NRDM has noted the worrisome development of underground moves by some persons within and outside the Niger Delta region against the development of the Niger Delta region. This set of people are fixated on creating a state of insecurity in the Niger Delta for selfish reasons. These people are behind suggestions calling for the scrapping of the NDDC or its merger with the Ministry of Niger Delta because the Commission has failed the people.

‘While we are not ready to join issues with these enemies of the Niger Delta, NRDM wish to make it clear that the people of the Niger Delta region will resist any moves to scrap or merge the NDDC with the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs. NDDC by the Act establishing it was an interventionist agency specifically created to attend to the developmental needs of the people of the Niger Delta region after years of neglect by successive administrations in the country.

‘NRDM call on President Buhari to match action with words over his avowed love for the people of Niger Delta by ensuring the inauguration of the NDDC board and returning the NDDC to the Presidency for proper supervision and effective service delivery to the people. The years NDDC worked for the people of the Niger Delta region were the years it was under the Presidency, so we are advocating that it should be returned to the Presidency.’

