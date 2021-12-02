From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has concluded plans to link electricity infrastructure with the Republic of Chad as part of moves to foster regional integration.

Speaking when a delegation of the Chadian Government paid him a courtesy call, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, assured his visitors of continuous interaction on power interconnection with the Republic of Chad.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Abubakar said that Nigeria is committed to regional integration and was willing to resuscitate engagement between Nigeria and Chad.

According to him, directors of the Ministry of Power with institutional memory of the engagements will kick-start the interaction.

The minister further said that Nigeria is geographically closer to Chad and shares culture and even inter-marry than some other African countries.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .