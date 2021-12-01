From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has concluded plans to link electricity infrastructure with the Republic of Chad as part of moves to foster regional integration.

Speaking when a delegation of the Chadian Government paid him a courtesy call, Minister of Power Engineer Abubakar Aliyu assured his visitors of continuous interaction on power interconnection with the Republic of Chad.

Abubakar said that Nigeria is committed to regional integration and willing to resuscitate engagement between Nigeria and Chad.

According to him, directors of the Ministry of Power with institutional memory of the engagements will kick-start the interaction.

The minister further said that Nigeria is geographically closer to Chad. So, it shares culture and even inter-marry than some other African countries.

As such, both countries should partner for mutual benefits. He further stressed the need for collaboration between countries, particularly, Africans, stating that no nation can survive alone.

Earlier, the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Saleh Chahaimi had congratulated the Minister on his appointment and chronicled the previous engagements and interactions on power interconnection between the Chadian Government and Nigeria which sadly did not culminate into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Consequently, he requested that the proposed partnership on interconnection be reopened stating that both countries stand the chance to benefit from the partnership.

On the recent power interconnection between Chad and Cameroon financed by the World Bank, the Chadian Ambassador said he expects the same with Nigeria bearing in mind the African integration for development.

