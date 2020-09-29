Support YOV protest march

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

More groups have continued to express support for the sit-at-home directive by Biafra separatists the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the latest of which is the Southern Nigeria, Middle Belt and Northern Minorities Forum (SONAIMBF).

The group, comprised of Nigerians abroad, recently held a meeting in New York under the leadership of its president, Sidney Imobhio, where it vowed to comply with the sit-at-home directive by IPOB in a statement it released to journalists in Owerri.

The group also indicated its interest in participating in the protest march by Yoruba One Voice (YOV) on October,1.

The group said the protests are to allow for a dialogue to produce a road map for peaceful coexistence of the zones, and not to see Nigeria disintegrate.

‘We support the Igbo for the sit-at-home call on October 1 independence celebration. We support the Yoruba and their plans to embark on a worldwide march on October 1 to dissociate, disregard, disagree and disobey the rules and tenets of this failed regime,’ the group stated.

‘We support the breakaway of Middle Belt from the spell of the imaginary and illusionary Northern Nigeria Forums. We cherish their realization and the humility exhibited by settling with our Igbo brothers.

‘We are appealing to all well-meaning people of the South-South to sit- at- home on October 1. What are we celebrating? Is it the raping, killings, armed robberies, kidnapping and banditry by both the Meyetti Allah and Fulani herdsmen, supported by agents of the Buhari regime?

‘On our own, we advise Buhari to stop forthwith the plundering and exploitation of the resources from Southern Nigeria to finance infrastructure in the Niger Republic which is a foreign country to us.

‘In order to achieve our goal we must come together to fight for our rights. This must be done early to avoid the divide and rule syndrome that may present itself in just a few months away in 2021 when people would have started to nurse presidential ambition.

‘We congratulate all our leaders that are championing this new course. it remains one important thing to do, unity of purpose, our unflinching support for an indivisible and indissoluble Nigeria remains unwavering. Nigeria has come a long way and should be allowed to stay,’ Imobhio stated.