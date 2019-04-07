Magnus Eze, Enugu

Prominent Igbo groups have begun a push for the establishment of homeland security outfit by the various Southeast states to protect the lives and property of people of the region.

Leaders of the various Igbo interest groups under the auspices of Nd’Igbo Consultative Assembly (NCA), after a three-day retreat in Enugu late last year, agreed to ensure its actualisation.

But, Sunday Sun gathered of a recent plot to possibly woo the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other pro-Biafra groups to support the initiative.

President of the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof Uzodinma Nwala, one of the proponents of the idea, said that “the move will stop systematic and reckless grazing of cattle on cultivated agricultural lands, destruction of crops; attacks, abduction and killings of farmers; rape of their women and daughters, and in many cases; the sack and displacement of entire communities in the zones” by hoodlums.

The recent move followed the resurgence of herdsmen attacks in the Southeast, particularly parts of Enugu and Anambra states where not a few persons had been killed by the herders.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu confirmed to our correspondent that the group would be disposed to playing any security role that would forestall the killing of the Igbo.

“In the view of all these generational threat of annihilation against the people of Middle Belt and Southern regions, MASSOB is not happy with Igbo political, religious, traditional and opinion leaders for their nonchalant and insensitive attitudes towards this marauding Islamist killers. Our presumed and claimed Igbo leaders are so myopic and blind that they are not seeing the hand of genocide coming to Igbo land. MASSOB and other pro-Biafra groups represent the genuine interest of the Ndigbo, which can never be denied.

“If Yoruba leaders can eloquently support and collaborate with Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Hausa Fulani (Arewa) leaders openly romance with Islamic fundamentalists, including Boko Haram terrorists and armed Fulani herdsmen for the goodness of their region and people, why is Igbo leaders afraid to support or collaborate with Biafra agitating groups for the betterment of Igbo land and her people in security and civil protection of the lives and property of Ndigbo. MASSOB and other pro-Biafra groups are ever and earnestly eager and ready to defend the land, lives and property of the people of Biafra. We have the capacities to defend our land from marauding Islamist army called Fulani herdsmen. These terrorist herdsmen are successfully executing their genocidal killing spree because they were backed by the religious, political; traditional and opinion leaders of the Arewa land, including their kinsmen in government,” Madu said.

Similarly, the Igbo Bu Igbo Foundation (IBI); a think tank group, said that there is nothing wrong about setting up such a structure but, however, called for the proposed homeland security to follow the legal and public policy route in terms of formation, training, equipping and deployment of vigilante services in all Igbo towns.

Chancellor of IBI, Dr Law Mefor said that “there is also the need for setting up inter-state coordinating committees for sharing of logistics, intelligence; manpower and so on. This method is already working in Anambra State to a reasonable extent, but they need to be re-orientated and better trained and equipped and funded by government. Vigilante service in my town Abatete in Anambra State is funded by the town. This is wrong. Anambra State under Peter Obi passed into law Anambra Vigilante Services Bill. Other states in the Southeast must do the same. They must work with the police, who need them under their Community Policing Initiatives.”

Mefor advised that there may be no need to involve IPOB, MASSOB and similar groups, to avoid being accused of training and arming dissident groups.

In addition, one of the leaders of Coalition of Pro-Biafra Groups, who spoke to Sunday Sun from his London base, on the condition of anonymity, lauded the move, but like Mefor, asked that the pro-Biafra groups be left out of it.

He, however, urged the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to reach out to supportive South East governors for the actualisation of the idea.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to South East Governors to brace up to the challenge posed to the security of lives in the region by the resurgence of killings by herdsmen in the zone.

They described as disturbing the renewed attacks in parts of the zone while urging the state chief executives to act decisively in protecting the lives of their people.

The group in a statement by its President, Dr Nnanna Igwe, wondered why the Igbo should be killed even in their own villages; while the Federal Government seemed clueless.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK is deeply saddened by the terrible and shocking killings of Ndigbo by herdsmen resurgence in Enugu State in the last few days. This is a disturbing development and worrisome state of affairs.

“Enugu State and the Southeast Nigeria have been peaceful and law abiding citizens.

“The election is over and our elected leaders must work together to decisively stamp out herdsmen menace, insecurity and kidnapping in the Southeast and Nigeria at large. Igbo lives matter and must be the first consideration for all our governors and all our leaders.

“We appeal to Ohanaeze worldwide, Southeast governors, legislators, judiciary, traditional rulers, captains of industry, academicians, all Igbo unions, businessmen and women, Igbo youth, IPOB and all Ndigbo; to work together to stop the incessant and unprovoked killings of Ndigbo in the hometowns and villages. We can do it,” the group stated.