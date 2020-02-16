Magnus Eze, Enugu

National leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (Youth Wing), Chief Arthur Obiora, spoke to Sunday Sun shortly after the Ime-Obi caucus meeting of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation in Enugu recently.

He spoke on the vexatious issue of attacks and existential threats to the Igbo in Nigeria, particularly in their homeland; stating that the Federal Government has failed to protect Ndigbo.

The youth leader hinted of the readiness of the Igbo youths to protect their people and defend their land, adding that there was no going back on their planned security outfit christened ‘Ogbunigwe’. Ogbunigwe is the name of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) manufactured by Biafra engineers during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

Obiora who is also the deputy national youth president of the coalition of ethnic groups in Nigeria also spoke on other issues, including the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

The Ime-Obi caucus of Ohanaeze meeting just ended; what’s next for Ndigbo?

It’s quite amazing what really happened at the Ime-Obi meeting and after; we met the governors and I think this time around the governors and stakeholders will get it right. The Ohanaeze youths in general will be totally involved with the moves; the steps the committees that have been setup by the Ime-Obi in order to harness the security of the Southeast region. This time around, I think we’ll get it right, information and intelligence are the bedrock of security. For us the youth, our special security arrangement – Ogbunigwe – is here to stay. This time; it’s not only Amotekun; Ogbunigwe is coming to stay and with the involvement of Ohanaeze youths, with good information and intelligence, the Ogbunigwe security will succeed. This time, all our people have come together and we’re coming together strongly, even the governors. I want to say that I’m impressed with what is going on now; very soon the Igbo youths and the governors and stakeholders of Igbo land will come out with a concrete policy and modalities that’ll secure the entire Southeast. Nobody, I say nobody, will touch the Igbo man anywhere in Nigeria, if any Igbo man in the country not only in Southeast is touched; if his life is touched, you’ll see the security of the Southeast region rise up to that effect and something will happen.

But the governors said that they had not settled for a name for the proposed joint security outfit?

Yes, the governors have not settled for a name, but I’m telling you that’s why the security lies on the shoulders of the youths; the youth of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. We’ve made our preparation, we’re only waiting for the governors and stakeholders to say the name; take this action or don’t take this action, we already have a template. We’re not sleeping; we’re working. Ogbunigwe is the way forward; we’re going to get all what we’ve prepared for; believe me, we’re not sleeping. There’s no way we’ll sleep and continue to watch our people being killed anyhow. It’s no more time to look weak; we’re prepared, Ogbunigwe is the name we’ve chosen and one day it’ll come to actualization with the help of the governors and stakeholders.

What’s your take on the about to kick-off constitutional amendment by the National Assembly, particularly as it concerns devolution of power?

It’s no more news that our leader, Chief Nnia Nwodo has been championing constitutional review, he’s been clamouring for restructuring for a long time now. He’s the flag bearer of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in general and we as youths are following suit. Devolution of power is just what the government needs, we need fairness and justice. So, it’s just fair and there’s justice in it. I was happy when the National Assembly came up with this; there is no two ways about it; that’s what we’re clamouring for. Once the process of restructuring begins; every zone everywhere will have future in Nigeria and everything will start working well, including the security, economy; people are dying now. So, the Ohanaeze is really interested in restructuring. So, I support devolution of power and once the bill is passed; I think something good will come out of it and Nigerians and Igbo everywhere will be happy.

Do you think the Igbo have future in Nigeria?

The Igbo have remained object of attack in this country. It didn’t start today; even long before independence. They have always attacked Ndigbo in parts of the North: Jos, Bauchi, Kano, Yola, Maiduguri, everywhere. Yet, the Igbo are the engine of Nigeria, take away the Igbo from this country; I think automatically Nigeria becomes empty in a way. The Igbo man can only have future here when the right thing is done; if we do the needful by righting the wrongs beginning with restructuring. You know we’re Christians; it’s very hard for Igbo people to come together, but this time around; we’ve come together and we would pursue our destiny. Nobody is going to toss us around anymore. The truth is that there is future for the Igbo; we must survive. Think about the civil war and what happened from 1967-70; think about the rapid recovery after the war till date, think about the spread of Igbo all over the country. Ndigbo are the most peaceful and accommodating people in the country; the Igbo man is everywhere all over the world. The Igbo man is not sleeping; we are planning hard. Ohanaeze is the way forward; we’re liaising with other regions. I’m the Deputy National Youth President of the coalition of ethnic groups in this country; we all have been sitting with other ethnic groups in the country and we hear what they’re saying. Everybody is relying on the Igbo nation, Igbo is a nation. There is future for the Igbo and I think they’re the people to watch in Nigeria this time around.

As the national leader of Igbo youths, what’s your take on the coming governorship election in Anambra State and the call by some people for the position to be zoned?

Well, let me start by saying that His Excellency, Dr Willie Obiano is doing his best. That’s not what we’re here to talk about; he’s a governor for today and he’s championing a zone in the North of Anambra State. What we’re saying as Ohanaeze youths in general is that we’re not part of the zoning arrangement and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the Igbo national president, too. I think what the traditional institution, the stakeholders and everybody should do is when we call a meeting, we all would sit down and take a decision and not maybe a particular political party will zone its governorship ticket to one zone, in that case, it only stands in their party. But when the traditional institution, government and every stakeholder come out in Anambra State and we sit and say yes the zoning system is this way or that way; then it could be effective. For us as Ohanaeze youths, we’re interested in having one of the finest and best young governors. I think the youth will produce a governor this time around whether it’s from the South, Central or North, provided it’s the wish of the masses, we’ll be solidly behind that person. We’re not interested in the zoning and zoning is not our problem this time around. We believe that any of the three zones could produce the best and finest governor for the state. Whoever God says will be will be and we’re looking forward that the youth would actually do their job to make sure we don’t make any mistakes this time so that Anambra will be better again.

When you say the best and finest governor; what do you mean?

It’s very simple; I am talking about a governor that’ll deliver democracy dividends; a governor that’s God-fearing, a governor that’ll connect with the youths and say yes, you people have to be in governance because the neglect of the youths in the country in general, especially at the state level is what’s jeopardizing government activities. In every area, the youths have to be involved; globally, youths of 20s, 30s and 40s taking over; they are the presidents, the leaders of various institutions. So, what we’re saying is; we need a governor that’ll have listening ears; that’ll work closely and amicably with the legislators, executives and judiciary, the three arms of the government will work together. Anambra needs a governor that would work and uphold the autonomy of the local government; the autonomy will be respected, there’ll be proper election at the local government level, then every sector will be working. We don’t need a governor that you can see all over the place, people will be manipulating things; public funds would be stolen from various institutions and he would look the other way. It’s very wrong. We are talking of a governor that’ll be accessible to the masses and deliver the dividends of democracy to every zone. We are looking out for a well-equipped governor; we are not also looking for somebody that has nothing to govern us. Maybe such a person comes out of a background that’s very poor and once he gets there; he’ll try to enrich himself first. We’ll all look very well; study them and come out with the best. That’s what I mean by best and finest; it doesn’t refer to whether the person is handsome or ugly. That’s why we don’t want to talk about the issue of church or denomination this time around. Some people say Catholics, some people say Anglicans; some people say Pentecostal. This’s not the time now; the main thing this time is to get the person that God has assigned to us; nobody will interfere. Nothing like zoning for now unless the traditional institution, Ohanaeze, governors, and stakeholders come together and say yes for now we’re zoning the governorship. So far, so good; every zone has equally tasted power in Anambra State, everybody is happy. In the North; in the Central and in the South; all the zones have tasted power, so, we’re not talking of zone. It is after when we have had the best that we’ll now start talking about zoning. For now, the question is who understands the challenges facing the state and has the capacity to fix them. Who will open up new roads, the seaport, good and tight security; more functional hospitals and schools; who would create the enablers for more companies to come into the state; that’s what we are agitating for and I believe God will do it for us.