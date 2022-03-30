From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), has called for cooperation between the Ghanian and Nigerian security agencies to tackle the menace of proliferation of small arms and light weapons, herders and farmers’ clashes, cross-border movement of criminals and drug trafficking in the region.

Mungono also called on the two countries to curb terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, climate change, cyber threats, porous borders and piracy/sea robbery in the Gulf of Guinea.

The NSA made the call in the lecture he delivered to students and members of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, titled “The State of Security in West Africa: Curbing the Spread of Terrorism and Preventing Coup Contagion”.

Head Strategic Communication, Office of the NSA, Zakari Usman, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the NSA stressed the need for Ghanian and Nigerian security agencies to work as a team to create a peaceful environment for their citizens to carry out their legitimate duties without fear of attack.

Zakari said that the NSA used the occasion of the visit to meet with senior Ghanaian and Nigerian officials, including the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan- Dapaah, and the Ambassador, Nigeria High Commission, Ibok – Ete Ekwe Ibas. He also paid a courtesy call on the Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji (Dr) Mahamudu Bawumia, and visited the Secretariat of the Accra Initiative (ACRI), where he was briefed on the activities of the organisation.