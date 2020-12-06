THE Federal Government has formally ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the ratification of the agreement to Sunday Sun in Abuja.

The instrument of the ratification of the agreement, according to the Ministry, was deposited by the Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Richards Adejola.

The deposition of the instrument by the government came in line with the December 5, 2020, deadline target of the African Union (AU).

The ministry also said that the instrument was deposited for the advancement of intra-Africa trade, as well as to deepen integration in the continent.