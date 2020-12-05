From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has formally ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the ratification of the agreement to Daily Sun in Abuja.

The instrument of the ratification of the agreement, according to the Ministry, was deposited by the Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Richards Adejola.

The deposition of the instrument by the government, is coming in line with the December 5, 2020, deadline target of the African Union (AU).

The Ministry also said the instrument was deposited for the advancement of intra-Africa Trade and to deepen integration on the continent.

“H.E. Ambassador Richards Adejola, deposited the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement Establishing the AfCFTA with the AU’s legal depository on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, today 5 December, 2020.

“The Instrument was deposited for the advancement of intra-Africa Trade and to deepen integration on our beautiful continent,” the ministry said.

The Ministry further said the African Union Commission Chairperson was represented at the ceremony by Albert Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry.