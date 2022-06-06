Food & Beverage West Africa, the largest F&B trade show across sub-Saharan Africa, will return to Lagos from Tuesday June 14th to Thursday 16 at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

FAB West Africa has more than 220 exhibitors from 5 continents taking part.

Such has been the demand for the show the organisers have needed to expand the floor space meaning FAB West Africa will be the biggest food and beverage fair to ever take place on Nigerian soil.

While having an international flavour, the event will place a real focus on promoting Nigerian food and beverage products. Gold Sponsors are Just Food West Africa, Daffy and Nasco. But with more than 40 countries represented, visitors will have an opportunity to find out about the latest local and international food and drink developments and to sample products being launched in Nigeria and the region.

Jamie Hill, the Managing Director of BtoB Events the organisers of the show says: “After the huge success of FAB West Africa 2021, I cannot wait to bring the largest edition of the Food and Beverage West Africa exhibition back to Nigeria. This exhibition will be the first exhibition to utilise the new third hall at the Landmark Centre, perhaps making it the largest food and beverage exhibition on the African continent.

“This year’s exhibition has seen an incredible increase in demand for exhibition space and will host exhibitors from across 40 countries and 5 continents.

The previous edition back in September 2021 was a huge success, despite certain covid and travel restrictions.

“So for 2022, and the first edition since international travel was relaxed, we have seen a surge in demand for exhibition space. This exhibition will sell out so should you want to exhibit, get in touch today.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .