By Peter Anosike

The National Chairman of Ndi Ndu Ndigbo in Diaspora, High Chief Aloy Obi, has appealed to Igbo indigenes living in all the states of the federation to ensure they obtain their permanent voters’ cards.

High Chief Obi, who is the Onye Ndu Ndigbo (Igbo Leader) in Oyo State, said since most of the political parties had elected their presidential standard bearers it was incumbent on the voters to get their permanent voters cards (PVC) so that they could elect the right leader in 2023.

He said that the coming general election would be very tight, adding that Igbo votes would make a lot of difference in the election.

His words: “2023 general election is going to be like no other election in Nigeria. It is going to be a very big opportunity to make their votes count. So, I am appealing that Ndigbo across the length and breadth of the country should go and get their permanent voters cards. This is the only power that you have as citizens of the country. With that they can put in place whoever they want as president in Nigeria.

“The notion that votes don’t count or whether we vote or don’t vote, they have decided who will win should be discarded. Let us all go out and get our PVC and be ready to vote for candidates of our choice in 2023.”

