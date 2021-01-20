From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation committee has admitted that the exercise may run into hitches in states not under its leadership.

Chairman of the committee and governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sanni Bello, who expressed the reservations after the inauguration of the committee, said the committee was not unaware of the possible clash of interests in such states.

Asked who takes charge of the exercise in the states, Governor Bello said: “We have isolated cases of communication gap, but overall, the party is stable in all the states, especially in those states with APC governors. Then for states that don’t have APC governors, they are bound to have some little issues because of different stakeholders; some of these stakeholders sometimes tend to disagree on certain things. Overall, I can assure you that most of the states are stable and hopefully with the few that have issues we are making efforts to see how we can resolve their crisis,” he said.

He, however, assured that all those who seek to join the party would be registered.

“We have to ensure that everyone that has interest or group is being registered. We provided enough materials to register everyone. It is going to a free, fair, transparent registration and at the end any willing person or group are free to come and register in the party.”

He also reemphasised the riot act by the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni to sanction anybody who hijacks the material for the exercise.