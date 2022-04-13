Athletes intending to participate in the eighth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km road race can now get the registration forms at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State and at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo State.

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the first road race in West Africa to get a World Athletics label rating, said the forms could be picked up at the Marathon Office at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and the LOC office at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“Registration for the Okpekpe race is not limited to online platforms and we are delighted to announce the two places where forms can be picked up physically and returned. Registration for the race commenced last month on our various online platforms and it is open to all categories of runners,” says race director, Zack Amodu.

“The race is not only for professional athletes who want to run for the prize money on offer or to improve on their times for ranking purposes. It is also open to people who want to run for fun or for charity,” he added and revealed how intending runners can be registered.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“For quick and easy registration, intending runners for all categories can download the tracking application launched for the race in 2017 or visit the website www.okpekperoadrace.com to register.

“We are delighted to announce that intending runners at the eighth edition of the race can also use our tracking application to register for the race,” said Amodu, who revealed all participants must agree to World Athletics rules and regulations governing the organisation of road races.

“The official entry form must be completed fully by each intending participant. Completion of the entry form represents acceptance of the terms and conditions for participating in the historic race.’’