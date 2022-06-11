From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the deployment of additional 209 voter enrolment machines to solve the registration hitches experienced in many parts of country.

The commission, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said that it would meet after one week to review the progress of the exercise. It further assured that every step will be taken and all options explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters.

“INEC received reports from our states indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens that wish to register as voters and the challenges they face across the country. In some states, the sudden turnout of prospective registrants is overwhelming. Consequently, the commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday to review the siWtuation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so. The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.

“In response, the commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South Eastern states, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute. The commission will monitor the situation over the next few days. Thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise. Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters.

The commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hindrance. The sudden surge is an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained,” the statement read.

