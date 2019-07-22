Nigerian workers have been urged to participate more in sports and exercise to reduce health challenges.

Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Mr. William Alo, said statistics have shown that active involvement in sports and exercise help reduce health challenges by 80 per cent.

He said this when he received the trophy won by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment at the June 2019 edition of Monthly Keep-Fit Walking/Jogging Exercise, organised by the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), in Abuja.

Alo noted that, a steady improvement in sporting activities was being recorded since he assumed office, which attests to the fact that the ministry was moving on to the next level in sports.

In his words, “It is a thing of joy when you hear that your ministry has won something among all other competing ministries and the seed we started sowing in April is already germinating and that is why we are here to receive this good news in the field of sports.’’

The permanent secretary also said that he has approved funds for the 2019 FPSGA competition coming up in September, to enable the team be among the first to register and begin training in earnest for the success of the event.

He commended the team for being good ambassadors and also challenged them to do more and win more trophies in the next edition.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the team manager, Mr. Fasetire Abiodun, said the support of the permanent secretary made the success possible, including the large turnout of participants in the June 2019 edition of the Working/Jogging Exercise.