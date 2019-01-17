Doris Obinna

Experts have declared that regular health screening was key to disease prevention and management.

According to them, while speaking at the second anniversary celebration of Euracare Multi-specialist Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos, when ailments are detected on time, they are taken care off before degenerating.

Speaking on this, a medical director and consultant interventional cardiologist, Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, said every girl above 20 years should go for pap smear test, “for detection, prevention and treatment of cervical cancer. Yes, every woman above 40 years should have her breasts screened by mammogram for breast cancer while every adult above 50 years should do coloriscopy test to screen for colorectal cancer.”

He said the equipment for a robust health care is in Nigeria, but that more experts are needed.

Euracare, was founded in 2016 but was officially opened in 2017 and has continued to successfully provide world-class advanced diagnostic and specialty treatment to Nigerians through a team of local and international medical professionals.

The second anniversary celebration of the hospital was a look back to the company’s history and achievements in redefining the standards of health care practice in Nigeria through the introduction of several uncharted diagnostics services for patients who would naturally travel abroad for medical assistance.

Head of Euracare and Managing Director, Euracare Nigeria, Glenn de Villiers, while expressing his gratitude said, the hospital was established to give Nigerian patients an international healthcare standard through a complete package of cutting edge facilities and resources all in one location.

“We are happy that we have been able to make headway in such a short period of time. We have already built a strong base of operations with catheterisation laboratory and operating theatres. We have established the need to cut down on medical tourism, bringing in medical consultants and necessary equipment, from an intensive care unit to a full span of diagnostic equipment including a 64 Slice CT Scanner, a 1.5 Tesla MRI, an Ultrasound and Echocardiogram.

“ I believe all of this goes to show that we are here for the long haul, providing quality health care to Nigerians.”

Since it started operation, the hospital has serviced over 10,094 patients and completed 1,022 CT scans, 1,219 MRI scans, 108 cardiac procedures, 356 surgical procedures, 1,075 X-ray and 1, 107 ultrasound. The significant growth in the number of patients and procedures is indeed the hospital’s success story.

Euracare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eurapharma, the CFAO Group’s healthcare arm.