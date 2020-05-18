Lagos State Government has explained that the on-going regulation of operational activities of courier/logistics companies in the state is not a new law, but an enforcement of certain aspect of the Lagos State Traffic Law, Year 2012 and other regulations contained in the Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Responding to the concerns raised by some people on social media, the state government explained that it had through its enforcement team embarked on a massive impoundment of dispatch motorcycles during the Covid-19 stay-at-home order and the gradual easing of the lockdown going on in the area.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the enforcement/regulation of courier/logistics operations was in line with the Nigeria Postal Service Act 1992, Regulation 16(3) of Traffic Law, 2012, Section 46 of the Transport Sector Reforms Law (TSRL 2018).

It also derives from the subsisting government restriction order on motorcycles and tricycles operations in six local governments and nine local council development areas, 11 highways and 41 bridges in Lagos.

The commissioner further explained that sequel to the restriction order, the state government observed a sudden spike in the number of courier/logistics operators in the state, especially, after the lockdown.

Oladeinde disclosed that from the investigation conducted by the Ministry of Transportation on the reason for the sudden rise, many commuter commercial motorcycles have been converted into courier services without the proper documentation and registration with the appropriate authority.

He noted that the laws and the restrictions which exempted the operation of mail distribution and courier services with the written permission of the ministry as stated in Schedule 1, Section 326, Sub-section 15(3), gave the condition that ‘’ every operator must have the required operational documents from NIPOST and register in line with the TSRL, 2018’.”

He warned that the state government would frown at any act capable of undermining the on-going reforms in the transport sector.

The Commissioner added that the Ministry had on several occasions met with the National Association of Courier Operators and NIPOST on the need to regularise their operational documents by ensuring total compliance with the rules and regulations guiding operation of courier/logistics services in the State. He stated that the deadline of March, 2020 was fixed for full adherence.

This position however, the commissioner noted has yet to be complied with, as most of the courier operators and their motorcycles have not been duly documented.

With a clear understanding of the situation on ground, Oladeinde explained that the one month ultimatum given by the state government for the operators to regularise their documents was enough for them to have done the needful as required by the law.