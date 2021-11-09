From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A team of professional and regulatory bodies in Osun State have conducted structural integrity tests on the mega schools built by ex-governor and current Minister of Interior Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The integrity test, it was gathered, was to ascertain the sustainability of the eleven mega schools in the state.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Findings showed that an integrity test would be conducted on four mega schools among those that have been inspected.

It was gathered that the team made up of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria(CORBON), Nigerian Institute of Architect (NIA), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) and Nigeria Institute of Building (NIB), have the mandate of the state government to carry out the assignments.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

After the physical inspection of all the eleven Mega Schools, the team observed that there was the need to conduct a Structural Integrity test on four of the Mega schools, namely Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire,

Fakunle High School, Osogbo, Oduduwa College, Ile- Ife and Akinorun Grammar School, Ikirun.

It was gathered that a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) had been carried out on the four Mega Schools and the result of the NDT necessitated further structural integrity tests.

Findings showed that the result of the test is being awaited as the committee team lead, Engr SA Ademola. The findings of the Inspection would be forwarded to the state government for appropriate actions as soon as the assignment is completed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .