International Workplace Group Plc, through its flagship brand, Regus, has launched its newest center, The VI Waterfront set on the 6th floor of the Landmark Towers at 5B Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The second centre launch in the last four months is part of its wider strategy to bring the workplace closer to of Nigerians. In Lagos alone, this will be the 4th Regus center.

According to IWG survey, today’s dynamic and diverse workforce is in clear demand for flexible working on a yearly basis; workers demand is up to 75 per cent from 70 per cent in 2018. More organizations are allowing staff to work where they want, in remote locations as well as in co-working spaces.

The VI Waterfront Centre is set within the landmark ecosystem where clients have exclusive discounts and priority access to a range of facilities that include gym, hotel, leisure beach, retail shops, cinema, restaurants (including the famous Hard Rock Cafe), spa, medical centre, and sporting facilities. Designed to enhance productivity and connect like-minded professionals, the Regus VI Waterfront is an instant global community and a place to belong. Its network of workspaces enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment.

Karim Ahmed, Sales Director at IWG said the launch continues to provide customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio.

Vice President Ayo Akinmade said Regus remains the leading global workspace provider. “We have built an unparalleled network of offices, co-working and meeting spaces for companies to use in every city in the world. It’s a global infrastructure built for businesses to support every opportunity. Our network of workspaces enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment. It provides our customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio.”

More importantly, Regus is in 210 locations around the world, that is, 210 countries and in more than 4000 office locations. For a customer that comes into our space, we give them a first class office space already provided with internet, water, electricity, tea and coffee for a fixed fee. So someone can come in and say, I want to use your office for an afternoon, or for three days, or for one year and once we agree, the use is available for you for that period.