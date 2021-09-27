By Zika Bobby

IWG Regus Nigeria has opened a new modern co-working space in the airport axis of Lagos.

Speaking at the launch of the new centre at Regus Vibranium Valley, Local Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, vice chairman, Regus Nigeria, Ayo Akinmade, said COVID-19 pandemic had forced businesses to re-evaluate their models and question the need to operate big offices from one location.

Akinmade said to increase productivity, alleviate stress and bypass the challenges of hour-long traffic gridlock, corporate organisations were beginning to look at the advantages and ease of having their staff work from shared work space in locations closer to them.

He said the nation’s drive to attract investment had received a boost, as global brands can now operate in Nigeria without worries about setting up physical location and all the challenges surrounding it.

Akinmade said Regus now has six of such working environment located in Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Ikeja, and that each location was fully equipped with round the clock electricity supply and WiFi connectivity for seamless work related activities.

He said its Ikeja branch, which has a dedicated work space, meeting rooms, training suite and more offices configured into small spaces of one or two desks, was aimed at matching the paradigm shift in changing workplace by providing more locations in Nigeria and the rest of Africa in the next few years.

“We have a five years plan and our expectation is that next year, we intend to have between four or six such locations, a new one every two months or at least one every quarter,” he said.

