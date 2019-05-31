Zika Bobby

Global workspace provider, Regus, says its is focusing on the future of virtual offices in Nigeria as a panache to improving the nation’s economy.

Speaking during the opening of its Lekki office Ayo Akinmade, Vice Chairman of Regus said virtual offices are designed to accommodate the area’s growing business community. “This growing technological ecosystem makes Lekki the perfect place for Regus to open its next modern co-working space. The Centre is located on Admiralty road with views onto the Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge and this high-class office building offers a tailor-made space for everyone from small businesses to larger, established corporations. Including private offices, shared co-working spaces and meeting rooms, the space is designed to work for every business – facilitating ideas sharing and networking all under one roof,” he said.

As part of one of Nigeria’s best performing regions, Akinmade said Lekki’s economy is thriving and has become a major commercial hub, residential area and tourist attraction centre in Lagos, making it the hottest location in demand.

He said notwithstanding the effect of the nation’s economic downturn on investments in the real estate industry in recent past, the rental market has remained vibrant with the emergence of co-working space stations for businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Before now, co-working space stations were considered alien to the Nigerian business landscape but experts believe that about 80 percent of Nigeria entrepreneurs and investors are now adopting the model in their rental needs.

Apart from its affordability and low cost, the model comes with payment flexibility and provision of some basic office facilities in a serene environment. We are delighted to be opening this new site in Lekki. The area offers the best of both worlds for those wanting a slight reprieve from the city, whilst being close enough to travel in for a meeting if necessary.

We are the leading global workspace provider. We have built an unparalleled network of office, co-working and meeting spaces for companies to use in every city in the world. It’s a global infrastructure built for businesses to support every opportunity.

Our network of workspaces enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment. It provides our customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio. Designed to enhance productivity and connect 2.5 million like-minded professionals, it’s an instant global community and a place to belong,” he said.

He added: “Regus has been in Nigeria for 13 years now and it is in 210 countries, with over 4000 office locations. In Nigerian we are in Abuja, Port Harcourt and now Lagos. We provide first class office space for a fee. Unlike the usual system where you pay a year rent for your office, with Regus, you can use our office space for an hour, a day, a month. We are looking for landlord to come to us so we can partner and give the best to Nigerians.