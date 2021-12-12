From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled, Old and Tramps (RECDOT), Ozubulu, Anambra State, has concluded plans to set up an Old People’s Home and Clinic to add to its humanitarian services already in place at the centre.

This disclosure was made at an event to flag-off the project which took place at the Ozubulu centre in remembrance of the 2021 United Nations’ World Disability Day.

Director of the rehabilitation centre, Mrs Rosemary Odunukwe, in her address at the event, said disability could be encountered in various forms, add thing that everyone has a disability of some sort.

“Upon this background, therefore, we are gathered here today, not just to commemorate a day, but ultimately to reflect on the essence of the day, being indeed a day to re-enact our common humanity in the spirit of equity, justice and fairness.

“In the same vein, we are gathered here to inaugurate an epoch- making event which is the launching and celebration for the proposed old people’s home and facility to be sited within the center,” she said. The theme of this year’s event was “Not all disabilities are visible.”

The event had in attendance His Lordship, Most Rev Dr Hilary Odili Okeke, the Bishop of Nnewi Catholic Diocese; Rev Fr Theophilus Ndubisi Odukwe, Spiritual Director of the RECDOT; Rev Fr Anselm Olua, Parish Priest of the Sacred Heart Parish, Ukunu and Fr Lawrence Ezike, Rector, St Gabriel Spiritual Year Seminary.

