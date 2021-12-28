Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has assured residents of the state of his administration’s resolve to focus more on rehabilitation and reconstruction of township roads in 2022.

Speaking during his monthly radio and television programme, tagged: ‘Meet Your Governor’, he promised to continue to ensure adequate welfare of the people by ensuring he address projects and programmes that would enliven their lives and add values to their welfare.

Fayemi said the roads that would be urgently addressed are the Ado Ekiti-Iworoko Road that was awarded during Governor Oni administration and was abandoned, the Omisanjana-Ajebamdele Road; Odo-Ado axis as well as Igirigiri Road up to the Ado Local Government Area headquarters.

He said his government was not oblivious of some of the challenges inside town and promised to address the roads before commencement of rainy season next year.

Other roads already slated for rehabilitation, according to the governor, include Ilawe-Ikere; Iloro-Ijurin-Ayegunle-Temidire; Ifaki-Esure-Eyio-Awo; Itapa-Ijelu-Omu.

Fayemi said his administration was also cooperating with FERMA to address and ensure rehabilitation of federal roads.

He said his administration also made effort to construct the Ado-Ikere-Akure road but the Federal Government said it would do it despite the fact that his administration had accessed fund for the road project.

He explained the fund was given to the Federal Government, which, had in turn, awarded the road to a contractor.

Dr Fayemi also promised residents of the State that 2022 election would not distract him in his drive to improve the lots of the people through various programmes and projects that his administration had already initiated for 2022.