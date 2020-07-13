The Niger State Government has flagged off the rehabilitation of the Minna City Gate-Chanchaga Road despite the economic crisis facing the Country.

The rehabilitation, work which would gulp N403 million, is expected to be completed in sixteen weeks as captured in the contract agreement.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who doubles as the Chairman, Infrastructure Project Monitoring Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, flagged-off the road repairs project on behalf of the Governor.

He assured that the project will be strictly supervised to ensure value for money.

Though the State Government is aware of the Federal Government policy of not refunding state government for rehabilitating federal roads, the governor has directed the Infrastructure Monitoring Committee to engage the relevant Federal Government authorities towards possible refund to the state government as the road is a federal road but is being fixed at the instance of the state government due to its deplorable condition and peculiarity.

The road when fixed will facilitate and ease the movement of goods and services, especially by the road users plying the route.

The H&M Company was given the contract having shown the capacity to work all year-round.

However, the state government said it was constrained with regulating the movement of articulated vehicles across the state as most of the roads are Federal Government roads, adding that discussions are on with relevant federal agencies to come up with measures of regulating the movement of articulated vehicles.