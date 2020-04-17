Rita Okoye

As part of the effort to ease tension arising from the COIVD-19 pandemic as well as preach love among humanity, US-born rapper, Reime Schemes has teamed up with the UK-based Nigerian artiste, Folashade Aboderin aka Shady Blue of the defunct JJC & 419 Squad to create alchemy of love.

The project, which came in the wake of the Afrocentric soulful jazz queen’s upcoming album, My Way, has made her leave no stone unturned to return a powerful interpretation of her feelings in a collaborative work with Reime Schemes.

According to Shady Blue, Paradise is a fusion of Afrobeat and hip hop, which introduces Reime Schemes aka R. DOTS into the Nigeria cum African music industry.

Schemes, originally from Detroit, Michigan moved out to Los Angeles, California to pursue his career in entertainment and has collaborated with some heavy hitters such as Keith Murray of Def Squad, Tupac Shakur’s brother, Mopreme, Young Noble of 2Pac’s Outlawz, Spice 1, Bad Azz, and Fat Joe’s Terror Squad, and most recently, iconic Caribbean performers such as Shenseea, Shatta Wale, Blaze Anthonio, and Nashoo.

Speaking on the success the work has recorded since its release, Shady Blue noted that Paradise has enjoyed massive airplay across the music spectrum, especially in East Africa. “At a time like this season of uncertainty, all we need is love. It is my pleasure to feel loved and also to express the originality of love to all and sundry. This is my message to humanity, as it promotes unity among lovers, individuals and nations,” she said.