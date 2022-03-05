By Gabriel Dike

Less than 48 hours after the Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) approved the reinstatement of five sacked Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU-LASU leaders, it has put on hold the implementation of the decision on the order of the Lagos State Government.

Our Correspondent learnt that the Sir David Sunmoni-led Governing Council met again the following day and put on hold the implementation of its earlier decision to reinstate the sacked five ASUU-LASU officials.

The Governing Council had on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2023 at a meeting accepted and approved the recommendations of its Appeal Committee to reinstate the sacked five union leaders.

The five ASUU-LASU leaders were sacked in September 12th, 2017 and September 17th, 2019 by the Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo-led Governing Council and under the administration of Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Those sacked include ASUU-LASU chairman, Dr. Isaac Akinloye Oyewumi, Vice chairman Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, Secretary, Dr. Anthony Dansu, Assistant Secretary, Dr. Adeolu Oluwaseyi Oyekan and Treasurer, Dr. Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare. They were dismissed for alleged misconduct.

Sunday Sun gathered that the Council met again, virtually, for less than 30 minutes and suspended the implementation of its earlier approval to reinstate the sacked five union leaders.

The Governing Council was asked to wait for the out of the visitation panel to LASU, which is still preparing its report for submission to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Visitor to the University.

The sacked five ASUU-LASU leaders submitted memoranda on their cases to the Panel during its sitting in LASU.

Investigation revealed that the state government’s decision did not go down well with loyalists of the sacked union leaders while the other camp are happy about the position taken by the state government.

Before the Governing Council decision, the ASUU-LASU five, went to court to challenge their dismissal.

After their sack, another faction allegedly sponsored by the former university management emerged but were disowned by ASUU national via a letter to the then Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

When Sunday Sun contacted LASU Governing Council Chairman, Sir Daivd Sunmoni, he asked our Correspondent to call the university information unit on the reasons to halt the reinstatement of ASUU-LASU leaders.

His words: “You should meet our media group. All official communications with the university are through the appropriate channel. We have communicated the reasons to our media channel, you can contact them. I am sure you know the process.”

The acting Head, LASU Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr. Adekoya Martins, told Sunday Sun that he doesn’t have any information to our enquiry.

“I don’t have any information. I was not part of the Governing Council meeting. I was expecting the council decision to be given to me, I have not seen any,” Martins stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .