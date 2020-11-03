TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The National Deputy Director of Man O’War, Mr. Kriss Natty Rissi, has called on the Federal Government and National Assembly to recognise the group as a professional body and give it core responsibilities.

Rissi made the call in Port Harcourt, saying Man O’War should not be important only when there is time to train members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in orientation camp.

He stressed that the group should be reintegrated into the nation’s security architecture, particularly as it affects community policing.

The group’s National Deputy Director said it is unfortunate that since 1951, when Man O’War came into existence in the country, successive governments had turned a blind eye on the significant role played by the members.

He stated: “The government at all levels have neglected and excluded Man O’War. They have failed to assign Man O’War any constitutional and professional role or function.

“It is only the Man O’War that has been clamouring and begging for professional recognition from the Federal Government. In spite of all our efforts, the Federal Government has refused to recognise and professionalise the group.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and National Assembly to look into the work Man O’War does. We should be reintegrated into the nation’s security architecture and given core responsibility”, Rissi appealed.

He expressed surprise that community policing has not come into operation in the country, pointing out that insecurity cannot be eradicated, but could be reduced in the society.

“You don’t politicize security and you expect to get good governance. Nobody politicizes security and live in peace. You cannot stop insecurity; but, you can only minimize it to the barest minimum”, Rissi stated.

He noted that it was regrettable that the Rivers State-owned Neighbourhood Watch has not become functional, while a similar security outfit in the South-West, Amotekun, has started operation.