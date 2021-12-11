From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community of free and fair elections in the 2023 general elections, and peaceful transfer of power.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari gave the assurance in his remarks at a Virtual Summit for Democracy organized by President Joe Biden of the United States.

According to the president, necessary mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure that Nigeria witnesses another peaceful transfer of power.

“As we count down to our next general elections in 2023, we remain committed to putting in place and strengthening all necessary mechanisms to ensure that Nigeria will not only record another peaceful transfer of power to an elected democratic government, but will also ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Your Excellences, Nigeria will continue to actively support the democratization processes in our region, West Africa and the African continent at large. But regrettably, our democratic gains of the past decades are under threats of unconstitutional takeover of power. This unwholesome trend, sometimes in reaction to unilateral amendments of constitutions by some leaders, must not be tolerated by the international community. Nigeria fully supports the efforts by ECOWAS to address this growing challenge and appreciates the support of both the African Union and the United Nations,’’ he added.

