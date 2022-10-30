From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Pioneer Chief Whip of the fourth Senate, Senator Roland Owie, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s sending a list of new members of NDDC Board to the Senate for screening.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Benin, Owie said “That action is to dishonour and rubbish the Senate and the Senators.

“Failure of the Senate on any issue rubs on the integrity and dignity of the sitting and non sitting Senators in Nigeria.

“You all should tell PMB to withdraw his new list of proposed NDDC Board members and go and inaugurate the members that Senate screened/cleared in 2019 because where there is no justice there can never be peace”.

Besides, Senator Owie asked the Senate to “urge the President to publish the report of the Forensic audit of the NDDC without delay and all those found guilty should be dealt with”.