Chukwudi Nweje

Nigerians have been advised against allowing persons that were part of the political process in the last 30 years any further roles in governance.

Prof. Anya O. Anya, former Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) gave the charge at The Niche Annual Lecture in Lagos.

Anya, who spoke on the theme: ‘Business and Accountable Governance in Nigeria: The Obligation of Leadership’, said Nigerians must cultivate a new mindset in the way leaders are elected. He said the salvation of the country cannot be found in any of the existing political parties.

“We must start from the recognition that the current situation is beyond the capacity of our political elite or indeed any of the multitude of political parties. It is beyond the capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), beyond the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or indeed any of the multitude of political parties. We need to start again by instituting a new programme of national regeneration, restoration and renewal. We must mobilise our people beyond political parties, beyond ethnicities and other diversities, and beyond the limits of our current situation.”

He advised Nigerians to elect leaders who share in their vision.

Former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who was chairman of the lecture, regretted the volume of negative reports about Nigeria in the media.

Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief of The Niche, Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi said the annual lecture was geared towards discussing and proffering solutions to challenges facing the country.