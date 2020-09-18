Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede has appealed to his teeming supporters across the state not to allow unprovoked attacks from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to deter them from voting come October 10.

He made the appeal in Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government area of the state, two days after his campaign tour of the community was disrupted by gun-shooting hoodlums in the convoy of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said no fewer than 15 vehicles in his convoy were badly damaged on Wednesday while gun-totting thugs also attempted to assasinate him.

The governorship candidate said, “My people of Oba-Akoko, and our people in Ondo State generally; don’t allow these violent people in power to frighten you from coming out to vote on October 10.

“They have already heard the result of the election through mass rejection and they think the only straw they can hang on to, is to unleash violence on the people.

“But don’t be dismayed and don’t let them put you at home on election day. Come out and vote and reject them with your votes,” he added.

Jegede also assured the people of the area that if voted as governor, the exorbitant tuition introduced to Ondo’s higher institutions would be cancelled, as education is the heritage of the state.

He similarly promised to open up rural communities through road infrastructure and provision of farm inputs to boost farm produce.

Speaking during the rally, a former chairman of the PDP in the state, Chief Clement Faboyede, condemned the continued attacks on PDP members by thugs allegedly loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, but said the party would not be deterred, realising how the people were determined for a change of government.