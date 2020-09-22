The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede has appealed to his teeming supporters across the state not to allow unprovoked attacks from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deter them from voting at the forthcoming election.

He made the appeal in Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state, while on campaign.

Jegede who spoke against the backdrop of recent attack on his campaign team, alleged that the intention of the APC was to scare voters through intimidation, harassment, provocation and attacks.

He said no fewer than 15 vehicles in his convoy were badly damaged last Wednesday while gun-totting thugs also attempted to assassinate him.

Mr Jegede said: “My people of Oba-Akoko, and our people in Ondo State generally, don’t allow these violent people in power to frighten you from coming out to vote on October 10. They have already heard the result of the election through mass rejection and they think the only straw they can hang on to, is to unleash violence on the people.

“But don’t be dismayed and don’t let them put you at home on election day. Come out and vote and reject them with your votes,” he added.

Jegede also assured the people of the area that if voted as governor, the exorbitant tuition introduced to Ondo’s higher institutions would be cancelled, as education is the heritage of the state.

He similarly promised to open up rural communities through road infrastructure and provision of farm inputs to boost farm produce.

Speaking during the rally, a former chairman of the PDP in the state, Chief Clement Faboyede, condemned the continued attacks on PDP members by thugs allegedly loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, but said the party would not be deterred, realising how the people were determined for a change of government.