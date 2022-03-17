From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has told political gladiators from the South East to reject offer of vice presidential slot.

It urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cede their presidential tickets to the South East in the interest of justice, equity, fairness and unity and sustainable development of the ciuntry

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the APC was expected to take the lead of zoning the Presidency to the South East because as the party in power, it determines the political dynamics of Nigeria.

“Evidently, the people of Nigeria are led today by the APC as they say, he who pays the piper dictates the tune. This means that the party determines the political dynamics in the country.

“So, the APC-led government is expected to its Presidential ticket to the South East for the sake of justice, equity, fairness and unity and sustainable development because all these insecurity and crises we are experiencing are because people are not happy in Nigeria.

“That’s why those of us in Ohanaeze are saying that our political gladiators should not glamorize indignity by accepting the vice presidential slot.

“We deserve the Presidency, our people have really paid enough price in Nigeria, we have made the highest sacrifice in this country and the soothing balm would just be the Presidency next year,” the Ohanaeze spokesman said.

Prior to this period, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) raised the alarm that some Igbo sons and daughters were being used to fine tune the plot to deny the South East the Presidency, with a promise of being chosen as running mate to whoever emerged the presidential candidate in any of the major political parties.

Chairman of the forum, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, was emphatic that the position of the zone was not for any other position from any of the political parties, except the presidential ticket.

Ezeife warned that the zone would not support any party that failed to field candidate from the South East.