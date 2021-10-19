Daniel Kanu

Africa week of action against water privatisation ended at the weekend with a strong resolution from civil society and need-meeting groups, activists, and relevant stakeholders submitting that they “Uphold human right to water” and reject water privatisation.

It was the message the group conveyed to Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group joined the rest of Africa to commemorate the occasion, just as they vowed to resist any move from the government to commodify water.

The group represented mostly by young women all clad in a blue t-shirt and jean trousers, marched to Alausa, the seat of power on Thursday to submit their petition to Sanwo-Olu.

They sang and chanted “ our water our right”, “No to water privatisation”, “We will resist water privatisation with our last blood” among other songs with the music of late legendary icon, Fela Anikulapo Kuti “water no get enemy” providing the needed dancing vibes.

The group represented by different non-governmental organisations including African Women Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Network (AWWASHNet), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), AUPCTRE, Child Health Organisation, CEE-Hope.

At Alausa the petition was received on behalf of the governor who was not in the office when the protesters arrived by the Director, Civil Engagement, Mr. Kolawole Hundeyin.

Hundeyin promised to deliver the letter to Sanwo-Olu, just as he pledged that the group will get a positive response from the governor.

Different speakers who spoke on behalf of the group including Aderonke Ige (CAPPA), Veronica Nwanya, (Coordinator, Africa Women Water Sanitation & Hygiene Network), and Vicky Uremma (Executive Director, Child Health Organisation) all condemned the position of the government towards privatisation of water rather than government ensuring there is water for the citizens.

In the letter submitted to the office of the governor made available to Daily Sun, the group demanded that they “Reject all forms of corporate control of water and privatisation of water services, including through so-called “public-private partnerships.”

“That government should fulfill its obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill the human right to water for all people by prioritizing robust public investment, ensuring meaningful public participation in water governance (with particular focus on the perspectives of those typically left out of decision-making, namely women, low-income, and rural communities), and enshrining the human right to water in law.

“That government should respect and protect the livelihood of workers by ensuring safe working conditions, protection from retribution for raising complaints, and investment in salaries and pensions reflective of the public service these workers undertake every day.

“That government should resist pressure from international financial institutions, private water corporations, and other financial actors to commercialize the water sector and, instead, ensure universal access to safe water regardless of the ability to pay.

“Prohibit public officials from holding positions in the private water industry for 10 years preceding and after their tenure in the public sector to prevent a revolving door or conflict of interest”.

They noted further that experiences from cities where water has been privatized show rates hike, job losses, low water quality, shut-offs and ultimately government thrown into perpetual debts.

They also contended that most of these cities have embraced remunicipalisation- another word for taking back water from privatizers and putting it where it should be -under public and democratic control. Buenos Aires, Berlin, Ghana, Gabon, Jakarta, Paris, Tanzania, and lately Cameroon are some examples to note.

The letter was signed by AkinbodeOluwafemi,( Executive Director Corporate Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Veronica Nwanya (Coordinator, Africa Women Water Sanitation & Hygiene Network), Vicky Uremma (Executive Director, Child Health Organisation).

