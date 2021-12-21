From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to deploy an improved technology, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in future elections despite President Muhammadu Buhari refusing to assent the bill.

Commission’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the promise in his remarks during the meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He used the opportunity to thank his staff, the security agencies, the media and the electorate for what he described as free and fair governorship elections in Anambra State last month.

“It is now over seven weeks since the conclusion of the Anambra governorship election. Despite the challenging security situation in the State, the Commission was resolute in our determination to proceed with what many believed was going to be an impossible election to conduct. “Happily, the election passed off peacefully and the outcome adjudged to be free, fair, transparent and credible. Let me therefore thank the staff of the Commission as well as the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners who were deployed to supervise different aspects of the elections. “Let me similarly thank the security agencies for working cooperatively and professionally with the Commission to secure the environment for the peaceful conduct of the election. Our appreciation also goes to all the stakeholders from political parties and candidates; civil society organisations that deployed thousands of observers across the State despite the security challenges. “I thank the media for the extensive coverage of the election; the religious, traditional and socio-cultural associations for working for a peace during the election; and the National Peace Committee for bringing parties and candidates to commit to peace before, during and after the election. “Above all, the Commission appreciates the voters in Anambra State for their resilience and orderly conduct. As you are aware, the Commission piloted two important technological innovations in the Anambra State governorship election,” he said. On the determination of the Commission to deploy more technology in future elections, Prof Mahmood said: “The BVAS was deployed for the first time in a major election after the successful pilot in the Isoko South I State Constituency in Delta State in September this year.