Peter Ogbuokwa

The ninth Synod of the Diocese of Umuahia Anglican Communion has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the security apparatus of the country with a view to solving the security problems in the country.

This is sequel to the expression of Mr. President’s concern on the security situation in the country, as he has resolved to have a united Nigeria, where equality becomes the bedrock of the its existence.

The church also warned that the absorption into the Armed Forces and civil society of terrorists, considered to have repented, should stop forthwith, as it could spell doom for the nation.

This is contained in a communique issued at the synod held at St Andrews Church, Isiama. Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia state capital.

The Synod frowned at the false and erroneous prophesies and teachings of some of clerics on information emanating from the social media, stating that it was capable of destroying peoples’ confidence in God as well as attract severe consequences to mankind.

It said oftentimes, reports were not verified, and that such unverified and false reports were usually accepted and spread faster than true reports and being not in line with God’s mandate tend to destroy people’s faith in God as they were evil.

The Synod also said the incessant boundary disputes and community clashes in the country was threatening the unity of Nigeria.